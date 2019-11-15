Armor Bank to build new branch on Highland Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Forrest City-based bank will be putting a new location in Jonesboro, along Highland Drive.
According to a Facebook post from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, Armor Bank will be building a location next to Newk’s on the busy Jonesboro road.
Haag Brown said in the post that the bank, which also has locations in Little Rock, Marked Tree and Tyronza, will be a good fit for the area. Officials also said there were a series of neighborhood meetings to discuss the property and the opportunity.
“We then hosted a neighborhood meeting and invited people from adjacent neighborhood to view the bank’s plans and meet the people. It was easy to see this was not just another bank,” the post noted. “The architectural design is small and residential in nature, using less than half of the property’s available building area and saving some of the huge trees. We are happy the rezoning has now been officially approved! Help us welcome Armor Bank.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.