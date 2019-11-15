Artists needed for downtown restoration

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A great opportunity for aspiring artists is available in a downtown area right here in Region 8.
Main Street Paragould (MSP) wants to attract more people to their city by showcasing local artistic talent.
MSP is working to secure grant funding through the Arkansas Department of Heritage.
There are two canvases MSP is giving artists to choose from. The North wall of Terry’s Café and Centennial Park are the areas they’re wanting to work with.
Terry’s Café’s wall will have a mural painted on it. The idea for Centennial Park is to have a free-standing piece of artwork.
These are considered two different projects and MSP is considering an artist position for each project.
Executive Director Gina Jarrett with MSP says they’re eager to hear from artists.
“We’re so lucky in this are that we have so many incredibly talented people,” she says. “We want those more visual artists to have a platform to show their works as well.”
The grant provided will be a 1:1 match grant. Meaning, MSP must match the money given to the city.
This money will then be awarded to the artist to complete their project.
However, the grant has not been officially awarded to the city.
MSP needs applicants to apply for their information to then be sent in towards the grant.
The deadline for artists to apply is Nov. 26.
To apply, click here for details.
