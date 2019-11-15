4,000 books given to third graders to encourage reading

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Third graders all across Greene County are receiving books all to encourage reading among students.
For this group of kids, it’s going to open all kinds of doors. The third graders at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School were so excited to get their hands on the books.
Third-grader McKenna Barnett says she’s been looking forward to getting the books.
“My first reaction, I was like, this is so awesome,” she says. “I was so excited.”
The Kiwanis Club of Paragould is making this vision a reality, with the help of the Greene County Foundation.
Together, they used a grant to buy 4,000 books for the students of Greene County.
Kiwanis Club president Robbie Young says their goal is to help students succeed.
“It can help a child if we can play just one small part in giving them something they need to grow,” Young said.
They chose third-grade level students because they think the earlier, the better.
"If you don’t get kids interested in reading by the third grade, if you can’t get them on some type of reading level, it’s a huge uphill battle after that point,” he says.
The club gave kids a chance to pick out a book that fit their reading level. Those same kids also had a chance to challenge themselves by selecting a book in the upper reading levels.
Barnett says she’s grateful for the books she’s received.
"I'd just have to give them a huge thank you,” she says.
All Greene County schools will have their books delivered no later than Nov. 22.
