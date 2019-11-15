Brevard drops double double as Arkansas State beats VMI

VMI opened up the second half with four free throws by Lewis to cut the deficit to nine, Brevard slammed home another score to make it an 11-point game early in the half. However, the Keydets continued to trim the lead, going on a 4-0 run into the under-16 media timeout to cut A-State’s lead to 44-37. Seven of VMI’s first nine points in the half came at the charity stripe, including the first six.