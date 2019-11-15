Federal inmate found guilty for assaulting an inmate at Dunklin County Jail

Sherdric Anderson, 45, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse by threat. (Source: DOJ)
By Marsha Heller | November 15, 2019 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 11:11 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A federal prisoner could spend the rest of his life in prison following a jury’s verdict on Friday, Nov. 15.

Sherdric Anderson, 45, was found guilty on two felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse by threat.

A federal jury in Cape Girardeau made the decision after a two day trial.

Anderson was convicted of assaulting an inmate at the Dunklin County Jail in Kennett, Missouri. He had been a federal prisoner at the jail.

Sentencing for Anderson is set for Feb. 18, 2020.

He faxes a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

