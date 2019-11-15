Fentanyl, firearm, and meth found in search leads to parolee’s arrest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man found slumped over the steering wheel Friday morning at a store faces at least five felonies, including drugs and firearms related charges, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael George Scudder, 45, of Mountain Home was arrested Nov. 15 after Baxter County deputies got a 911 call about a man slumped over the steering wheel with the motor running at a store on Highway 201 North.
Authorities said in a media release that deputies found a small bag of fentanyl on Scudder on a parole search. Deputies also searched the vehicle and found syringes, a smoking device, marijuana and an American Tactical AR-15 rifle with a bump stock.
“This gun was in a partially zipped case in loaded condition with the safety off and within reach of the defendant,” Sheriff John Montgomery said in a media release.
Deputies later interviewed Scudder, who reportedly admitted buying the weapon for a half-gram of meth.
“He also advised he knew the firearm was stolen at the time. The defendant has been convicted of multiple felonies including previous conviction of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,” Montgomery said.
Scudder was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and fentanyl, felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), habitual offender and parole violation.
A $25,000 bond was set for Scudder, who will be arraigned Nov. 21 in circuit court.
