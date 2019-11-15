FFN Playoffs Week 1 Preview: Valley View

Friday marks a playoff edition of Football Friday Night. We’ll have highlights of postseason games in Arkansas and Missouri, our spotlight matchup features an undefeated team in NEA.
Valley View completed their first perfect regular season in program history. The 10-0 Blazers welcome Morrilton to Central Dealerships Stadium. It should be a great battle between the vaunted Blazer defense against Devil Dog QB & North Carolina commit Jacolby Criswell.
It’s one of 16 games we’re spotlighting on Football Friday Night. FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night (11/15/19)
5A 1st Round: Morrilton at Valley View
6A 1st Round: El Dorado at Jonesboro
6A 1st Round: Siloam Springs at Marion
5A 1st Round: Alma at Forrest City
5A 1st Round: Wynne at Vilonia
5A 1st Round: Batesville at Harrison
4A 1st Round: Trumann at Robinson
4A 1st Round: Mena at Gosnell
4A 1st Round: Gravette at Pocahontas
4A 1st Round: Star City at Southside
3A 1st Round: Yellville-Summit at Newport
3A 1st Round: Drew Central at Hoxie
3A 1st Round: Walnut Ridge at Glen Rose
2A 1st Round: Hector at East Poinsett County
2A 1st Round: Cutter Morning Star at McCrory
Missouri Class 3 District 1 Championship: Sainte Genevieve at Kennett
