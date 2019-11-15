FNBC buys land for new banking center in Jonesboro, break ground in 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County-based bank will be building a commercial banking center at the corner of Fair Park Boulevard and Race Street, with officials breaking ground on the location in 2020.
According to a media release, FNBC, which is based in Ash Flat, closed on a 1.3 acre plot of land Nov. 15 and expect to break ground in the first quarter.
Officials said the location will provide an opportunity for small and commercial business clients alike.
“We have continued to be pleased and excited about our move into the Jonesboro market,” FNBC President & CEO Marty Sellars said in the media release. “We have an incredible team of bankers who have deep relationships and a commitment to helping their business clients succeed. We look forward to establishing what we consider to be our branch of the future next year and continuing to build our footprint in Northeast Arkansas.”
The bank opened its Jonesboro location in Aug. 2018 as a loan production office and later a full-service location on Jan. 2, officials said.
“The team will continue to operate out of its existing location until a temporary facility is established at the new location,” officials said in the media release.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.