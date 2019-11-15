Jonesboro police ahead of the game when it comes to ‘Project Guardian’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new federal initiative named “Project Guardian” was announced Wednesday in Memphis and that announcement will benefit local and state agencies, including the Jonesboro Police Department, according to local officials.
Project Guardian’s goal is to reduce gun violence and Police Chief Rick Elliott says this is something his department has been working on for five years now.
“This concept of prosecuting on the federal level is actually nothing new for us," Elliott said.
He says he now has 13 federal agents in his department that have all been certified over the last few years. And, the benefit is that cases can now be prosecuted at a federal level, which is a goal for the department.
“We’re seeing a difference; these criminals are not getting slapped on the hand and doing a few months in the state penitentiary and getting released back into our community. They are getting hard time in the federal pen and we are seeing anything from 9 years to 20 plus years,” Elliott said.
Region 8 News asked Elliott if we have been prosecuting at a federal level and getting more criminals off the streets for five years now, why are we seeing an uptick in crime?
His answer is the city has grown and is growing.
“We’ve grown over 15,000 people in the last 10 years, so crime is going to grow also. What we are doing is not necessarily going to be a huge chip out of the problem, but it’s making progress, again it’s a slow progress. But, we’re making steps and are trying to stay as proactive as we can instead of being reactive all the time," Elliott said.
Attorney General William Barr focused on gun violence and enforcing federal firearms laws in his memorandum; however, Chief Elliott says the department is also focusing on that plus more.
“No matter if it’s a gun crime or some other crimes, whether it has to deal with child porn or some other issues, if there’s a chance to go federal with it, then we will prosecute at a federal level and get career criminals out of Jonesboro," Elliot said.
The chief does not believe criminals are directly from one area. He believes, criminals travel from all over the region to the city to commit these crimes.
“Jonesboro is the hub of Northeast Arkansas or the melting pot of the Delta if you would say… The problem is, yes, people that commit crimes do come here from other areas and this is why we created the Organized Crime Task Force,” Elliott said.
In all, Elliott says he is hoping that the department can continue to see a reduction in crime and prosecute “career criminals” for max time.
