Nettleton guard Elauna Eaton signs with Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top 50 girls basketball players in the nation will stay in-state to play college hoops.
Nettleton senior guard Elauna Eaton signed with Arkansas on Wednesday, there was a celebration in her honor Friday afternoon. She signed with the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, LSU, NC State, & USC.
Eaton averaged 16 points & 4 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 season. She earned 5A All-State & 5A All-State Tournament honors for the 25-3 Lady Raiders. Elauna is a 5-star prospect & ranked #41 nationally by the 2020 ESPN/HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.
