Nov. 15: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Cold Arctic air remains locked in place across Region 8 this morning.
We’ll enjoy another day full of sunshine, but the temperature will struggle to break out of the 40s.
Unseasonably cold but dry weather continues this evening and into the weekend.
A couple of quick showers will be possible Sunday and Monday but rainfall totals should remain under one-tenth of an inch.
A warming trend into the 60s begins next week.
News Headlines
When it comes to a new proactive policing initiative, the Jonesboro Police Department says they’re ahead of the game.
The impeachment inquiry continues today with the intelligence committee hearing from the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Watch the hearings live.
Today you will have a chance to help Region 8’s hungry. The annual Fill the Food Bank gets underway at 6 a.m. at stores all across Northeast Arkansas. We’ll have live reports starting at the top of the hour.
