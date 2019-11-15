Red Wolves cross country concludes season with program-best regional finishes

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Less than two weeks ago, the Arkansas State cross country teams enjoyed a historic day at the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Championships.
The Red Wolves followed that up with program-best finishes at the 2019 NCAA South Central Regional Championships Friday at the University of Arkansas Agri Park, with both teams earning sixth-place finishes to conclude arguably the best season in program history.
“Great ending to a great season with both teams finishing with the highest regional ranking in program history,” head coach Jim Patchell said. “I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication from both our men’s and women’s teams. Coach (Jesse) Duvall has done a great job with our cross country program.”
The strong day began with the women’s 6K, where A-State finished sixth as a team with 186 points. That sixth-place finish marks the highest in program history and the Red Wolves’ third top-10 finish all-time. A-State has also finished inside the top 15 in eight of the last nine seasons.
A-State’s women stood seventh as a squad through the 1600m split before moving up to sixth at the 3600m mark where they would hold strong through the finish. Pauline Meyer, just as she has done all year, paced the Red Wolves with a 23rd-place finish to earn USTFCCCA All-Region honors. Meyer clocked a personal-best 21:40.9 in the effort.
In addition to Meyer, A-State’s four other top-five finishers placed inside the top 50, with Elizabeth Gillette placing 31st (22:09.0), Sophie Leathers 43rd (22:23.1), Madison Grimm 44th (22:23.4) and Sophia Oury 50th (22:33.4). The marks set by Leathers and Grimm were also personal bests.
Top-ranked Arkansas claimed the team crown with a perfect team score of 15 as the Razorbacks had the top five finishers in the race, while Texas followed in second to also advance to the NCAA Championships.
Taylor Werner led the charge for the Razorbacks, finishing first in 20:30.3 in a photo finish, as teammate Katie Izzo crossed the line almost simultaneously.
In the men’s 10K, A-State also earned a sixth-place finish – its first-ever top-10 finish in program history. Before Friday, the Red Wolves had never finished higher than 12th.
A-State opened the 10K in 10th place through the first 3600m, but began to make up ground down the stretch. At the 5400m mark, the Red Wolves had moved up to eighth, overtaking both North Texas and Houston. That trend continued into the 7400m mark, as the squad moved up to sixth, just a few points ahead of LSU and UT-Rio Grande Valley. At the final split before the finish at 8500m, A-State had moved into a tie for sixth with LSU, but kicked past the Tigers to finish sixth, just five points ahead of UTRGV.
Bennett Pascoe once again led the way with a 21st-place finish to achieve All-Region laurels, finishing in 30:56.8 – over two minutes better than his previous best in the distance.
Seth Waters was the second Red Wolf to cross the finish, placing 44th with a collegiate-best time of 31:36.4. Ethan Mychajlonka followed at 56th (31:54.7) with John Carder close behind at 58th, shattering his personal best with a time of 31:56.5. Freshman Coleman Wilson rounded out A-State’s top five finishers with a 62nd-place result, clocking a time of 31:59.6.
Owen Habeger finished 72nd (32:22.0) while Gregoire Saury placed 119th (33:21.4).
Texas claimed the team regional title, while host Arkansas also earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Championships with a second-place team finish. The Longhorns’ Sam Worley captured the individual crown, finishing in 29:49.8.
RESULTS
Women’s Team Results (6K)
1. No. 1 Arkansas – 15 points
2. Texas – 63
3. Texas A&M – 106
4. UT-Rio Grande Valley – 164
5. Rice – 180
6. Arkansas State – 186
7. Stephen F. Austin – 237
8. Houston – 267
9. Baylor – 275
10. UT Arlington – 335
---
12. LSU – 354
13. Central Arkansas – 363
20. Little Rock - 509
Arkansas State: 23. Pauline Meyer, 21:40.9 (22 points); 31. Elizabeth Gillette, 22:09.0 (30 points); 43. Sophie Leathers, 22:23.1 (42 points); 44. Madison Grimm, 22:23.4 (43 points); 50. Sophia Oury, 22:33.4 (49 points); 79. Elizabeth Martin, 23:08.7; 86. McKenzie Cornell, 23:19.2
All-Region
Pauline Meyer
Men’s Team Results (10K)
1. No. 29 Texas – 39 points
2. Arkansas – 67
3. Texas A&M – 128
4. Lamar – 134
5. Rice – 202
6. Arkansas State – 221
7. UT-Rio Grande Valley – 226
8. LSU – 246
9. UT Arlington – 280
10. Baylor- 306
---
21. Little Rock – 604
Arkansas State: 21. Bennett Pascoe, 30:56.8 (20 points); 44. Seth Waters, 31:36.4 (40); 56. Ethan Mychajlonka, 31:54.7 (51); 58. John Carder, 31:56.5 (53); 62. Coleman Wilson, 31:59.6 (57); 72. Owen Habeger, 32:22.0; 119. Gregoire Saury, 33:21.4
All-Region
Bennett Pascoe