Red Wolves cross country concludes season with program-best regional finishes

A-State opened the 10K in 10th place through the first 3600m, but began to make up ground down the stretch. At the 5400m mark, the Red Wolves had moved up to eighth, overtaking both North Texas and Houston. That trend continued into the 7400m mark, as the squad moved up to sixth, just a few points ahead of LSU and UT-Rio Grande Valley. At the final split before the finish at 8500m, A-State had moved into a tie for sixth with LSU, but kicked past the Tigers to finish sixth, just five points ahead of UTRGV.