Region 8 groups, organizations receive iPads from utility company

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Over a dozen area fire departments and schools will now be able to communicate with the world as a state utility company donated iPads and mobile phones.
According to a media release, Black Hills Energy donated nearly 200 iPads and mobile phones to 25 organizations around the state. An official with the company said the donation, part of a program by the utility provider, will help countless people.
“These donations demonstrate our mission of ‘Improving Life With Energy,’ by taking time to give back to the communities we serve,” Wes Ashton, who serves as vice president of Black Hills Energy Arkansas natural gas operations. “Whether we’re volunteering our time or investing in non-profits who are making lives better in our communities, giving back is part of who we are.”
The area groups to receive the gently use iPads and mobile phones were:
- Blytheville Public Schools
- Keiser Volunteer Fire Department
- Joiner Volunteer Fire Department
- Luxora Volunteer Fire Department
- Gosnell Volunteer Fire Department
- Lake City Volunteer Fire Department
- Leachville Volunteer Fire Department
- Monette Volunteer Fire Department
- Manila Volunteer Fire Department
- Caraway Volunteer Fire Department
- Piggott Volunteer Fire Department
- Rector Volunteer Fire Department
- Marmaduke Volunteer Fire Department
- Greenway Volunteer Fire Department
