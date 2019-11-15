SkyCops help find missing Consolidated Youth Services escapees

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two boys who police say walked away from Consolidated Youth Services Sunday night, were found thanks to the new SkyCops in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro Police posted on their Facebook page, that around 10:30 Sunday night, two boys walked away from the Consolidated Youth Services.
Police were notified to be on the lookout, along with a description of the two juveniles.
A few hours later, Officer Tanner Huff noticed the boys at the corner of Race and Fairfield St, where one of the SkyCops are posted.
Huff saw one boy on a bike, that JPD says he, "borrowed," and the other juvenile was seen trying to open car doors in the car dealership at that intersection.
Police were able to identify the 2 juveniles and take them back to CYS.
The post goes on to talk about the benefits of having SkyCops around the city.
