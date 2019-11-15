SkyCops help find missing Consolidated Youth Services escapees

Jonesboro Police received notification that two young men had walked away from Consolidated Youth Services around 10:30 pm, Sunday night. Personnel searched the building in which they were staying and could not locate them. Once we received the notification, a departmental email was sent to be on the “look out” for the youth. A description of the youth and what they were wearing was provided to the police. This event occurred around the end of 2nd shift and the start of 3rd shift. In the early hours of Monday, November 11th, a caller contacted dispatch to have us check suspicious persons in the vicinity of Race and Fairfield. Officer Tanner Huff, who was on break at the police department, happened to glance at the camera monitors and noticed the suspects on Race. One suspect “borrowed” a bike from a residence located at the other end of Race St. (out of the camera’s view). Officer Huff observed the other suspect opening doors to the vehicles sitting in the car dealership at the corner of Race and Fairfield, coincidentally the location of one of the SkyCop Units. Officer Huff was able to give a description of the suspects along with their location to Pfc. Daniel Gifford and Ptl. Madison Hicks, who responded to the location. The two officers encountered the suspects and recognized them as the missing youth from CYS. They were handcuffed and searched before being placed in the back of the patrol car. The 2 juvenile males were returned to CYS and their names were removed from the missing person’s list. The cameras were an important tool in this incident along with the collaborative effort of our officers.