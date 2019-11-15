SkyCops help find missing Consolidated Youth Services escapees

SkyCops help find missing Consolidated Youth Services escapees
The City of Jonesboro announced via Facebook, they would be adding two SkyCops to “hotspots,” in the city limits. The first SkyCop was added Wednesday to Cedar Heights Drive. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 15, 2019 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 11:29 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two boys who police say walked away from Consolidated Youth Services Sunday night, were found thanks to the new SkyCops in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Police posted on their Facebook page, that around 10:30 Sunday night, two boys walked away from the Consolidated Youth Services.

Jonesboro Police received notification that two young men had walked away from Consolidated Youth Services around 10:30 pm, Sunday night. Personnel searched the building in which they were staying and could not locate them. Once we received the notification, a departmental email was sent to be on the “look out” for the youth. A description of the youth and what they were wearing was provided to the police. This event occurred around the end of 2nd shift and the start of 3rd shift. In the early hours of Monday, November 11th, a caller contacted dispatch to have us check suspicious persons in the vicinity of Race and Fairfield. Officer Tanner Huff, who was on break at the police department, happened to glance at the camera monitors and noticed the suspects on Race. One suspect “borrowed” a bike from a residence located at the other end of Race St. (out of the camera’s view). Officer Huff observed the other suspect opening doors to the vehicles sitting in the car dealership at the corner of Race and Fairfield, coincidentally the location of one of the SkyCop Units. Officer Huff was able to give a description of the suspects along with their location to Pfc. Daniel Gifford and Ptl. Madison Hicks, who responded to the location. The two officers encountered the suspects and recognized them as the missing youth from CYS. They were handcuffed and searched before being placed in the back of the patrol car. The 2 juvenile males were returned to CYS and their names were removed from the missing person’s list. The cameras were an important tool in this incident along with the collaborative effort of our officers.

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, November 15, 2019

Police were notified to be on the lookout, along with a description of the two juveniles.

A few hours later, Officer Tanner Huff noticed the boys at the corner of Race and Fairfield St, where one of the SkyCops are posted.

Huff saw one boy on a bike, that JPD says he, "borrowed," and the other juvenile was seen trying to open car doors in the car dealership at that intersection.

Police were able to identify the 2 juveniles and take them back to CYS.

The post goes on to talk about the benefits of having SkyCops around the city.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.