Snapper riding mowers recalled for faulty blade lever, injury hazard

(KFVS) - The Snapper Rear Engine 33″ Riding Mower has been recalled by Briggs & Stratton as of Nov. 14.
The U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission said the mowers have a faulty blade engagement lever that can keep the lawnmower blade engaged after the release of the foot activated disengagement pedal, posing an injury hazard.
Red and black Snapper Rear Engine Riding Mowers with rear engines and a 33 inch mower deck are involved in the recall.
The model number is 2691526 and Briggs & Stratton and 33” is printed on a white label the back of the mower. SNAPPER is printed on the front of the mower.
Officials recommend that consumers stop using the mowers and contact Briggs and Stratton at 800-227-3798 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or www.briggsandstratton.com.
They were sold at authorized Snapper dealers nationwide from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $2,650.
