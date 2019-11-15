Students wanting to give back to troops for the Christmas season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are working to fill stockings to ship overseas to troops this Christmas, and they’re needing your help.
The Valley View High School FCCLA group is working on a special service project called Soldier’s Angels.
They are wanting to send 100 stockings overseas but they’re needing donations.
FCCLA Officer Michaela Swindle says the idea is close to her heart. Her grandfather died from cancer but served for our country.
He, himself, received a Purple Heart.
“It just warms all of our hearts,” she says. “Just knowing a soldier will get a little piece of Christmas from us in return for our freedom.”
Below is a list of the items the group is needing:
Donations can be delivered to the Valley View High School at 2116 Yarbrough Dr., Jonesboro, AR 72404.
The deadline to donate is Dec. 5.
