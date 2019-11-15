Trade, security should be focus of foreign policy, Sen. Hawley says

WASHINGTON (KAIT/GRAY DC) - The foreign policy of the United States should be one that works on trade with China, plus should take a middle-class approach in accomplishing objectives, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Thursday.
Hawley told Gray News that he gave a speech Tuesday at the Center for a New American Security about the future of foreign policy.
Hawley said he believes that foreign policy should be two-pronged in approach.
“I think it is time that we actually have a foreign policy that works for our middle class and our working class in this country. They’re the people who built this country, sustain this country. That means ending our ‘Forever Wars’ in the Middle East that have cost so much in American lives and American treasure, to no clear purpose,” Hawley said. “And it means focusing on China. China is trying to steal our jobs and has been stealing them, steal our property and now they want to be the dominant power in all of Asia and the world. And so, we cannot allow that to happen.”
Hawley said American jobs and prosperity should also be a focus and that the build up of the Chinese military around the world, as well as in trade, creates a major issue.
