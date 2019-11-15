Trade, security should be focus of foreign policy, Sen. Hawley says

“I think it is time that we actually have a foreign policy that works for our middle class and our working class in this country. They’re the people who built this country, sustain this country. That means ending our ‘Forever Wars’ in the Middle East that have cost so much in American lives and American treasure, to no clear purpose,” Hawley said. “And it means focusing on China. China is trying to steal our jobs and has been stealing them, steal our property and now they want to be the dominant power in all of Asia and the world. And so, we cannot allow that to happen.”