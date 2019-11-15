Vaping on campus, how does your child’s school measure up?

“I have a whole drawer full of these things,” Kersey said. “We’ve had them do it in class, in hallways, just anywhere. One way we’ve seen a lot is they take the device, the Juul, or whatever and they put it in their hand. They put it up to their mouth so it looks like they are coughing almost, and they’ll actually blow the smoke back in their sleeve or a hoodie or whatever. So, you don’t really see any smoke.”