Walnut Ridge looking for park committee volunteers

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge is looking for volunteers for their new park committee.
In the last year, they’ve completed a lot of projects at Stewart Park, including fixing serious drainage issues and adding new activities like the hike and bike trail.
The city also recently removed old tennis courts from the park, with plans to apply for a grant to add new courts in a different area of the park.
Mayor Charles Snapp said the city wants to keep improving the park and making it a fun place for everyone.
“We’re looking for suggestions that we can afford to do that will accommodate the diverse ages that use the park,” said Snapp. “I mean we’re from toddlers in strollers to people my age and beyond.”
Mayor Snapp said they’re hoping to expand the park committee by the end of the year.
If you live in Walnut Ridge and are interested in joining, just reach out to city hall, or message the City of Walnut Ridge Facebook Page here.
