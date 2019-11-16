Arrests made in Blytheville drug bust

Both local and federal authorities have made arrests in connection with a bust Friday evening in Blytheville, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 15, 2019 at 7:40 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 7:40 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Both local and federal authorities have made arrests in connection with a bust Friday evening in Blytheville, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News.

Thompson said law enforcement went to a location on Division Street and Ash Street around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 due to the investigation.

Details are scarce.

However, Thompson said arrests have been made and that authorities have seized contraband in the case.

