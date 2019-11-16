Authorities search Black River after capsized boat found

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Both state and county authorities searched the Black River after a boat was found capsized in Randolph County Saturday.
According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, Pocahontas firefighters, Randolph County sheriff’s deputies and the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission went to the area around the old Railroad Bridge by the Black River Overlook Park to investigate.
Authorities had not received any missing persons reports in recent days and Bell said authorities believed the boat was an older-model boat that had floated or washed up from the river bottoms by flood waters.
Bell said the boat appeared to have simply broken loose from the slough or dock area and do not suspect anyone was hurt.
