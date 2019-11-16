Gr8 Job: Paragould students rake leaves, help neighbors

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Paragould High School students recently spent their day helping people with a sometimes tough household chore - raking leaves.
According to a post on the Paragould School District Facebook page, the students in a Community Service Learning class spent time working at several houses in Paragould.
“Mr. Inman’s PHS Community Service Learning students took advantage of the pretty day and raked leaves at several houses. They are making a positive impact on the Paragould Community and we are so proud of them,” the post noted. “Thank you Mr. Joel Hollis for gathering the rakes and bags for this project. Always a great day to be a Ram.”
