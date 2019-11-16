Habitat for Humanity finishes 21st home, gives keys to new homeowner

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro officially handed one Jonesboro family the keys to their new home on Friday.
Habitat for Humanity has been working with the Gipson family for the last year to build their house.
Charity Gipson and her four kids were chosen for the homeownership program by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, after meeting all of the qualifications.
This is the 21st house the organization has finished, and Charity said she’s excited to have a place for her family to call home.
“It means a lot for them to be able to come home and that this is a place that they will forever come to you know. Just give them a place where they can be a kid,” said Gipson.
Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro Michael Sullivan said the organization’s goal is to provide families a hand up in life.
Families partner with Habitat for Humanity to help do the construction and for homeownership education courses.
“They’re not free homes, a lot of people think that,” said Sullivan. “This home is going to have a 0% mortgage, and they pay at what they can afford monthly.”
The funds from the monthly payments are put back into building more homes for families in need.
Volunteers who helped build the house were there to celebrate with the Gipson family Friday, and the kids have already picked out their rooms.
