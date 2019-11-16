Independence County, city officials work together on Ramsey Mountain project

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The possibility of an access road, trail or a veterans memorial in the Ramsey Mountain area of Independence County has officials there looking at the opportunities.
A private business bought the property known as Ramsey Mountain, which is located to the right off Highway 167, this month. Now, Independence County officials are in talks to buy the land through an interlocal agreement.
The opportunity for the property has drawn the interest of County Judge Robert Griffin, as well as Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh and Southside Mayor Ray Bowman.
Griffin said the opportunity for the road, trail or a veterans memorial is important.
“These are just ideas I’m throwing out, imagine the ideas that Mayor Elumbaugh and Mayor Bowman may have. Then you put together the thoughts that our community may have and other ideas. I’m just talking about four or five ideas. I’m just talking about the possibilities," Griffin said.
Both Elumbaugh and Bowman said Friday that they are open to talking about the possibilities, but all three officials said the discussions are in the preliminary stages.
