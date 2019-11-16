IRONMAN officials allude to Memphis announcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cryptic tweet has some Memphians feeling hopeful for a world-class sporting event here in the Bluff City.
IRONMAN posted a photo Friday, along with the hashtag “anything is possible.”
Memphis was one of four finalists for an IRONMAN Triathlon earlier this year, but the event went to Tulsa, Oklahoma instead.
Now, we've learned IRONMAN officials will make a major announcement this coming Tuesday.
