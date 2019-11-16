Malik Monk hits buzzer beater as Hornets beat Pistons

CHARLOTTE (KAIT) - Lepanto’s own Malik Monk had one of the biggest highlights of his NBA career.
He drained a three pointer to beat the buzzer Friday night as the Hornets beat the Pistons 109-106.
Monk tied a game-high with 19 points in the victory. Malik also chipped in 4 rebounds and an assist. He’s scored in double figures in each of the last 3 games. Monk dropped 20 in a loss Wednesday to the Grizzlies and 15 this past Sunday against the 76ers.
Charlotte travels to Madison Square Garden on Saturday to face the Knicks.
