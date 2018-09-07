Quiet Until the End of the Week

So far, it’s been the second coolest November on record, but we’ll have to see how the rest of the month goes. Tonight, clouds spread out across Region 8 as temperatures drop to near freezing by morning. Fog is also possible in spots. We stay mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with a few sprinkles possible. The sun returns on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 60s. Rain chances return for the end of the week. A few showers move in late Wednesday with the best rain chances coming Thursday. More rain could fall on Saturday as well. Rain amounts don’t look impressive at this point with only around half an inch possible Thursday through Saturday.