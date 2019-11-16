Report: Henderson State chemistry professors arrested after making meth

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) -A pair of Henderson State chemistry professors are facing criminal charges after authorities say they made meth.
According to content partner KATV, Terry David Bateman, 45, and Bradley Allen Rowland, 40, both of Arkadelphia were arrested around 3:30 p.m. Friday after an initial investigation by Henderson State police.
Authorities said Bateman and Rowland, who were chemistry professors, had been administrative leave since Oct. 11. On Oct. 8, officials closed the Reynolds Science Center on campus after a report about an undetermined chemical odor.
The university’s spokeswoman, Tina Hall, told KATV that tests did find benzyl chloride, which officials say can be used to synthesize amphetamines, in the labs.
The university did use scrubber systems to help filter air and took out some of the windows in the building to help with ventilation, KATV reported. The building did reopen Oct. 29.
Both Bateman and Rowland were arrested on suspicion of the manufacture of meth and the use of drug paraphernalia.
