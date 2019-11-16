Searcy man faces trafficking of persons charge

JUDSONIA, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A White County man is in trouble with the law after authorities say a minor contacted them about sexual misconduct by the man.
According to a report from content partner KARK, Mohammad Arif, 52, of Searcy was arrested on suspicion of trafficking of persons after an investigation by Judsonia police.
Authorities got a call Aug. 9 about allegations of inappropriate sexual misconduct involving a 15-year-old girl, KARK reported.
Investigators said the minor spoke with police and was later interviewed.
“During the interview, the girl said that during the end of May 2019, she was with a man, and his boss, known to her as 52-year-old Mohammad Arif. They were at Arif’s business in Searcy. According to Detective (Mary) Rudesill (of the Judsonia Police Department), the girl said that while she was there, Arif told one of his employee to drive the man she was originally with to a different job site in Bradford. The girl who was with the other guy said that because he is leaving without her, she would need a ride home,” KARK reported.
The girl told authorities that Arif volunteered to drive her from Searcy to Judsonia in his own vehicle and that she described the vehicle to police, Rudesill told the television station.
“According to the girl, once she was in the car, alone with Arif, he told her that he would give her money in exchange for a sexual act,” KARK reported, noting the girl began recording their conversation on a cell phone.
A $15,000 bond was set for Arif.
