Searcy man faces trafficking of persons charge

“During the interview, the girl said that during the end of May 2019, she was with a man, and his boss, known to her as 52-year-old Mohammad Arif. They were at Arif’s business in Searcy. According to Detective (Mary) Rudesill (of the Judsonia Police Department), the girl said that while she was there, Arif told one of his employee to drive the man she was originally with to a different job site in Bradford. The girl who was with the other guy said that because he is leaving without her, she would need a ride home,” KARK reported.