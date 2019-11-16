Students love the teacher’s pet

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a new student at the Eagle Academy at Greene County Tech, but it’s not the typical student that would first come to mind.
He has four legs and a tail. He’s won the hearts of teachers and students. “Able” uses his love to calm students and reward them.
Teresa Brown teaches at the Eagle Academy and she’s Able’s caretaker. Every morning, he’s the first one up and ready for school.
"He's the first one in the car,” she says. “He loves riding in the car and going to school."
Able greets everyone that comes through the classroom door, tail wagging.
Brown can see Able’s impact he has on the students she teaches.
"I think that's the biggest thing with him is that unconditional love,” she says. “He just loves everybody regardless of who you are. If you've done something and gotten in trouble, he doesn't care. He's going to love all over you anyways."
Her classroom isn’t like everyone’s in the building. She teaches an Alternative Learning Environment (ALE) class. These students are placed in this setting when a typical classroom isn’t their best fit.
Tenth grader Nathan Hollis says Able helps him and his classmates.
“Before [Able], there wasn't that much therapy going on here,” he says. “When he came, he helps all the people out."
Hollis says all schools should have a dog like Able.
"Because they need therapy, too,” he says. “It'll be really nice if every other alternative school would get a dog."
Brown runs a tight ship when it comes to behavior around Able. She says if they are good and follow the rules, there are rewards for the students.
They can take him for walks and escort him to the second-grade classrooms.
“Able Reads” is a program where the second graders at GCT can read books to Able.
He’s able to calm them down, and he doesn’t cast judgment when they mess up.
Brown says Able isn’t just the ALE’s dog, he’s everyone’s dog. She says everyone should consider getting an “Able.”
"The students will love it,” she says. “All of our students have responded well. It's given them more of a sense of responsibility and more of a sense of belonging. I think it would be good for any school."
Brown says Able will continue to support the students in the classroom for many years to come.
