Superintendent questions school absenteeism report

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - An area superintendent is asking questions about a recent report from the Arkansas Department of Health that showed school absenteeism in his county was at nearly 10 percent.
While each district and student can face sickness, Newport School District Superintendent Brett Bunch said the numbers for his district are misleading.
“We’ve averaging from the start of the year until today, we’re at 96.18 percent for attendance. It’s up some weeks, it’s down some weeks. We are seeing that fluctuation and really 95 to 98 percent is what I’m looking for,” Bunch said.
For a district the size of Newport, the 10 percent figure would mean nearly 110 to 120 students would be out of school each day. Bunch said the district typically faces flu and strep throat illnesses this time of the year and that the district works with parents and students on the issue.
However, he said the main goal is recognize the challenges from illnesses to everyday home challenges, plus to work with the children in making sure they have the best education possible.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.