Three Red Wolves score in double figures in a Friday win over UC Davis

After Mooney opened up the night with a trey, the Red Wolves went on a 13-2 run to lead 13-6. The Aggies could never inch closer than three after that stretch, as A-State seemingly had an answer for nearly every UC Davis score. During the Red Wolves’ early 7-0 run, the Scarlet and Black defense held strong, not allowing a bucket for nearly three minutes to allow the offense to go to work.