A-State bowling rolls to 6th place finish in the LadyJack Classic

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
KENOSHA, WI. (11/17/19) – The Arkansas State Women’s bowling team finished sixth-place finish at the LadyJack classic in Kenosha, WI., Sunday afternoon.
“It’s not the result we wanted,” A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “But we learned things about ourselves that will help us win in the future. We just need to go to work this week and prepare for our next tournament.”
The Red Wolves made a slow start to the day when the squad dropped three-straight games to the home team Stephen F. Austin before winning three contests to force a game 7. Arkansas State couldn’t find a way to win the final game when it fell 4-3 to the Lady Jacks.
In the second round, the Red Wolves picked up momentum when it defeated Youngstown State 4-1. Arkansas State faced Vanderbilt in the position round, as the squad fell 4-2 to the Commodores.
Westland, Mich., native Julia Huren finished in the top-ten as she knocked down 1,043 pins and registered a 208.60 average. Freshman, Emma Stull finished among the top-15 for the Red Wolves, taking down a total 1,042 pin for a 208.40 average.
Nebraska earned first-place honors in the tournament as McKendree finished in second. Sam Houston State finished in third while Stephen F. Austin rounded out the top-4.
The Arkansas State bowling team will return to action Nov. 22, when it competes in the UMES Hawk Classic in Millsboro, DE.
The Arkansas State bowling team will return to action Nov. 22, when it competes in the UMES Hawk Classic in Millsboro, DE.
