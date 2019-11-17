Arkansas men improve to 3-0 with 64-46 victory over Montana

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas has not allowed an opponent to score more 20 points in the first half and no more than 46 points total in each of its three wins this season. On Saturday, the Razorbacks claimed a 64-46 victory over Montana in the teams’ opening game of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow presented by AtmosAir – Razorback Regional at Bud Walton Arena.
Adrio Bailey (12 points and career-high 11 rebounds) recorded his first career double-double while Mason Jones led the team in scoring for the third straight game, pumping in 19 thanks to a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line, while having a team-high four assists and team-high four steals. Jimmy Whitt Jr., finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Overall, Arkansas has only allowed 132 points in three games (43, 43, 46) which is the program’s lowest point total through three games since the 1946-47 season when the Hogs only allowed 122 (21, 55, 46). Also, according to records available (dating back to 1969-70 by HogStats.com) this is the only time Arkansas has held its first three opponents to less than 20 points in the first half spanning the first three games (Rice 19, North Texas 16 and Montana 18).
Arkansas was only up one, 14-13, with eight-and-a-half minutes to play in the first half but finished the first half on a 17-5 run to take a 31-18 lead at the break. Overall, Arkansas kept Montana scoreless the final 2:51 of the first half.
In the second half, Arkansas led by as many as 16. However, Montana cut its deficit to seven (40-33) with 11:50 left in the game. From that point, Jones and Bailey combined to got 4-of-4 at the free throw line and Isaiah Joe sank a 3-pointers to spur a 13-2 run (putting the Hogs up 53-35) with 5:49 left. The Razorbacks held a double-digit lead the rest of the game – going up by as many as 20 with 1:20 left – before the Grizzlies made two free throws to provide the 64-46 final score.
Arkansas returns to action Tuesday (Nov. 19) versus Texas Southern. Tipoff at Bud Walton Arena is set for 7 pm.
GAME NOTES
- Arkansas’ starting lineup was Jimmy Whitt (G) – Isaiah Joe (G) – Desi Sills (G) – Mason Jones (G) – Adrio Bailey (F) for the third consecutive game.
- Arkansas is 3-0 for the second time in the last three seasons and the ninth time over the last 17. Arkansas was 4-0 in 2017-18.
- For the second straight game, Arkansas scored the first points of the game and led the entire contest. In three games, Arkansas has only trailed for 45 seconds.
- This was the first ever meeting between Arkansas and Montana. Eric Musselman is now 2-0 versus Montana as a head coach and 6-0 as head coach versus teams from the Big Sky Conference.
- Arkansas lost the opening tip for the first time in three games this season.
- Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored the first points, a jumper in the lane at 18:50.
- Mason Jones led the Razorbacks with nine points. Adrio Bailey, thanks to two dunks, had seven points and team-best five rebounds.
- Arkansas held Montana to 25.8 percent shooting in the first half, including 0-of-5 from 3-point range.
- Montana was 2-of-16 from 3-point range. Arkansas has not allowed an opponent to make more than two 3-‘s in a game this season and opponents are just 6-of-58 (10.3 percent).
- Mason Jones was 8-of-8 at the free throw line, is a perfect 21-of-21 for the season and has made 30 straight dating back to last season. Based on available records, the Arkansas record for consecutive free throws made is 48 by Ricky Medlock over 20 games in the 1974-75 season.• Jalen Harris tied a career-high with four steals.
For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.