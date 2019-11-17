Arkansas men improve to 3-0 with 64-46 victory over Montana

In the second half, Arkansas led by as many as 16. However, Montana cut its deficit to seven (40-33) with 11:50 left in the game. From that point, Jones and Bailey combined to got 4-of-4 at the free throw line and Isaiah Joe sank a 3-pointers to spur a 13-2 run (putting the Hogs up 53-35) with 5:49 left. The Razorbacks held a double-digit lead the rest of the game – going up by as many as 20 with 1:20 left – before the Grizzlies made two free throws to provide the 64-46 final score.