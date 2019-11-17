Arkansas State rallies to beat Coastal Carolina, Red Wolves bowl eligible for 9th straight season

Coastal Carolina drove from its own 30 down to the A-State 13 on the game’s opening drive, converting a fourth down along the way. The Chanticleers looked to keep the drive going on 4th-and-1 with a rush up the middle by C.J. Marable, but the attempt was stuffed at the line by Noel Iwuchuwku to hand the Red Wolves the ball after the lengthy 13-play drive that lasted nearly eight minutes.