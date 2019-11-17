Arkansas State volleyball clinches Sun Belt Conference tournament spot with win over ULM

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (11/16/19) – Entering Saturday night’s regular-season finale against Louisiana-Monroe, the Arkansas State volleyball team needed a win to keep the season alive.
That win came in dominant fashion, as the Red Wolves (16-12, 6-10 SBC) swept the Warhawks (12-20, 2-14) [25-17, 25-17, 25-21] to capture the final spot in the conference tournament. Official seedings and matchups will be announced following the completion of all matches Sunday.
Macey Putt and Timber Terrell paced A-State in kills with 11 apiece in the win, while Julianna Cramer quarterbacked the offense with 25 assists. Malgorzata Andersohn added 12 assists, with Hannah Cox dishing out three to aid in the attack.
Defensively, Cox collected 16 digs to lead all players with Paulina Sobolewska tallying 14 to go along with nine kills. Sobolewska also posted an impressive night with a .381 attack percentage with just one error.
In her second career start, Brianna Hollingshed seized her opportunity in the middle, leading the squad with a career-best five blocks with six kills, also a career high.
Set 1 – Arkansas State 25-17 The match started off as a back-and-forth affair, featuring seven ties and lead changes early until the Red Wolves seized control with a 7-1 run to lead 13-8. During that stretch, Sobolewska tallied a pair of blocks while Putt also knocked down a pair of kills.
After a service error halted a 4-0 run, A-State went on another 5-0 run highlighted by kills from Putt and Hollingshed to stretch that lead out to 18-9. A 3-0 ULM run cut the deficit to 18-12, but the Scarlet and Black continued to command the opening set by taking seven of the last 12 points to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Putt’s four kills led the way for A-State, while Terrell and Hollingshed followed close behind at three apiece. Three of Hollingshed’s five blocks also occurred in the opening stanza, with Sobolewska also tallying three blocks (one solo) to start the match.
Set 2 – Arkansas State 25-17 A-State’s momentum carried over into the second set, as it took five of the first seven points for an early 5-2 lead. The Warhawks could never string a solid run together, as the Red Wolves led from the start.
After ULM trimmed the deficit to three at 13-10, the Red Wolves rattled off six straight points to extend that lead out to nine at 19-10. The Warhawks would get no closer than five points from A-State when Kate Blasingame’s kill made it 20-15. The Red Wolves closed out the second set by taking five of the last seven points in the frame to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
Putt once again led the way, recording five kills, with Sobolewska and Terrell chipping in four apiece. Madison Brown and Hollingshed tallied two kills each, with Andersohn also factoring into the scoring column with a kill.
Set 3 – Arkansas State 25-21 The third set started with A-State taking an early 3-0 lead, but the Warhawks managed to remain even after knotting things up at 3-all. ULM took a 9-7 lead with a 3-0 run and would either hold the lead or remain tied until an attack error by Lauren Appelman gave A-State a 14-13 lead.
In the third set alone, there were nine ties and two lead changes.
After a timeout by the Warhawks, A-State went on a 5-0 run to take the lead for good at 19-14 on kills and a block by Brown and Hollingshed. A 4-0 ULM run trimmed the deficit down to one at 20-19.
The Red Wolves would hold onto the momentum, however, taking five of the last seven points to take the set and match, ending things on a kill by Josie Stanford.
Terrell led A-State’s attack in the final set with four kills, while Sobolewska added three.
Blasingame led ULM with 11 kills while libero Chloe Carenza collected 14 digs. Darby Fisher and Mckinley Thiede combined for 26 assists, dishing out 14 and 12, respectively.
Next Up
With the win, the season continues for the Red Wolves, who will travel to San Marcos, Texas, for the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Seedings and matchups will be announced following the completion of all matches Sunday.
