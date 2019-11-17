ASP working pair of crashes in Greene, Mississippi counties Sunday evening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State troopers have been busy Sunday evening working a pair of crashes in Region 8.
According to ArDOT, there is a report of a crash with possible injury on Highway 49, southwest of Paragould around 5:40 p.m. Nov. 17. All lanes have been impacted by the crash.
Authorities are also at the scene of a crash with possible injury on Highway 18, southwest of Highway 239, in Mississippi County. Officials say all lanes have also been impacted by the crash as well.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
