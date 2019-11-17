Authorities investigate man’s death after altercation with officer

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock as part of an investigation after a man reportedly went into cardiac arrest after an altercation Friday in Lunsford.
According to a media release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, the Bay Volunteer Fire Department went to a distress call around 4:20 p.m. Nov. 15 at an address in Lunsford.
“The first volunteer firefighter on scene was a Bay police officer who was on duty at the time. When the subject in distress realized a police officer was in the house, he became very agitated and initiated an altercation with the officer,” Ellington said. “During the scuffle, the subject attempted to grab the officer’s service weapon from its holster.”
Ellington said the officer was able to secure the weapon before subduing the person, whose name has not been released.
Other first responders got to the scene and helped with the situation.
“While attempting to place the individual in handcuffs for the safety of all, the officer had to use his taser to dry stun the individual. An ambulance arrived on scene shortly thereafter,” Ellington said. “The individual went into cardiac arrest before arriving at the hospital.”
The person was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, Ellington said.
Ellington said the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.