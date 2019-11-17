Crash involving Jonesboro police vehicle reported in front of police station Saturday

Crash involving Jonesboro police vehicle reported in front of police station Saturday
Emergency crews spent Saturday evening responding to a crash involving a Jonesboro Police Department vehicle in front of the police station. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 17, 2019 at 12:08 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 12:08 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews spent Saturday evening responding to a crash involving a Jonesboro Police Department vehicle in front of the police station.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, authorities got a call around 5:25 p.m. Nov. 16 about the crash on Caraway Road.

Smith said one of the officers, Jake Jones, was turning south off of Stallings Lane and did not see the car traveling north. From there, the police car clipped the vehicle on the passenger side.

Police were not sure on possible injuries, Smith said.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.