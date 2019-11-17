‘Dollars for Diego’ holds first fundraiser for new facility, sensory gym

By Lauren Frederick | November 17, 2019 at 9:30 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 9:30 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Region 8 non-profit held its first fundraiser since closing its facility doors to search for a better facility, but now they need the community’s help.

On Saturday night, Diego Ranch hosted “Dollars for Diego” at Gamble Home Furnishings in Jonesboro to raise money for a sensory gym and a new facility.

The fundraiser included live band entertainment, auctions, and food.

Workers say they are hoping more of the community can come together to support equine-assisted therapy.

“Somebody with special needs or some kind of anxiety or PTSD, they get a connection with those horses and for one minute, working with these horses, they get to be as normal as anything,” says Diego Ranch’s Board of Director Vickie Lewis.

The non-profit is hoping to begin building its new facility by next year.

