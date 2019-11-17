Emergency crews battle field fire near Lawrence/Craighead County line

Emergency crews battle field fire near Lawrence/Craighead County line
Emergency crews are at the scene of a field fire at Lawrence Road 723 and Highway 91, according to Lawrence County dispatch. (Source: Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 17, 2019 at 5:34 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 5:34 PM

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters from two area counties are currently battling a field fire along Arkansas 91 near Lawrence County 723, according to Lawrence County dispatch.

Authorities said several fire departments from Craighead and Lawrence counties went to the scene after getting a call around 4:50 p.m. Nov. 17 about the fire.

Officials do not believe the fire is near any structure but are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.