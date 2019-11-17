Lyon closes out regular season with win over Oklahoma Panhandle State

Lyon took control of the game in the second half, outscoring OPSU, 20-7, over the final two quarters. The Scots got on the board first in the second half with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Bradford to Satterfield to tie the game at 14-14. Lyon took its first lead of the game on its next possession as Ignacio Gomez connected on a 32-yard field goal to give the Scots a 17-14 advantage.