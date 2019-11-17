Lyon closes out regular season with win over Oklahoma Panhandle State

From Lyon College Athletics
GOODWELL, Okla. – The Lyon College football team capped off a memorable 2019 season on a high note as the Scots set the program record for the most wins in a season with a 27-21 victory at Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday. The win at OPSU was the seventh victory of the season for the Scots as they improved to 7-3 (6-2 Sooner Athletic Conference), which passed the 2017 team’s mark of 6-5. OPSU ended its season at 3-7 (3-5 SAC).
A 46-yard touchdown run by the Aggies’ Tony Brown accounted for the lone score of the first quarter as the Scots evened up the score midway through the second quarter. A four-yard carry by Jayden Grant opened up the drive before Isaiah Bradford completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Randy Satterfield to knot the score at 7-7.
A muffed punt by the Scots set up the Aggies for another scoring drive as OPSU took advantage of great field position. Brown completed a touchdown pass to Chris Daley on the next play to give the Aggies a 14-7 lead.
Lyon took control of the game in the second half, outscoring OPSU, 20-7, over the final two quarters. The Scots got on the board first in the second half with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Bradford to Satterfield to tie the game at 14-14. Lyon took its first lead of the game on its next possession as Ignacio Gomez connected on a 32-yard field goal to give the Scots a 17-14 advantage.
OPSU quickly regained the lead as it took the Aggies two plays on their next drive to find pay dirt as Brown threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Seth Barbarino.
The Lyon College defense forced the Aggies into a three-and-out in their first possession of the fourth quarter as the Scots produced another scoring drive. The Scots picked up a key fourth-down conversion during the drive as Bradford connected on a six-yard pass to Orreon Finley to keep the drive alive and move the chains. Bradford found Finley once again later in the drive, this time for a 26-yard touchdown, and gave the Scots a 24-21 lead with 9:16 remaining.
Lyon added the final score of the game on a 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
Bradford completed 25-of-42 passes for 278 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Satterfield caught a game-high eight passes for 153 yards and the two scores. Satterfield moved into first all-time in Lyon College football history for single-season receptions (47), single-season points (78) and career touchdowns (11). Sam Taylor collected a game-high 10 total tackles, including four tackles-for-loss.
Brown finished with 150 rushing yards on 22 attempts with one touchdown for OPSU.
