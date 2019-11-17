Ramirez’s 26 leads Razorbacks past Stony Brook 88-58

The Hogs had given themselves a little bit of breathing room late in the first quarter, as Head Coach Mike Neighbors squad led 23-15 after one. However, the Hogs exploded in the second quarter, erupting from beyond the arc, making six straight treys to put the game away. The run started with the Hogs up 30-23 with 4:56 to play in the second quarter, and saw the Hogs score 21 points in just under four minutes of clock time. During the run, Ramirez would hit four threes, redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee would hit one and freshman guard Makayla Daniels would hit one. All told, the Hogs would enter the halftime break leading 51-30.