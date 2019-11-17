West Memphis forward Chris Moore signs with Auburn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Among the top high school basketball prospects in the state of Arkansas and the country will be headed to play in the SEC.
West Memphis senior forward Chris Moore signed with Auburn on Saturday afternoon. A ceremony was held with family and friends on the West Memphis campus. Moore choose the Tigers over Arkansas & Memphis and many others.
Moore was a 2019 5A All-State selection. He helped lead the Blue Devils to a 25-6 record last season en route to the 5A state semifinals. Chris is a 4-star prospect on most recruiting boards.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.