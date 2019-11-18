A-State volleyball to take on Louisiana in SBC Tournament opener

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (11/17/19) – Following Saturday’s sweep of Louisiana-Monroe to end the regular season, the Arkansas State volleyball team now knows its next test.
The Red Wolves (16-12, 7-9 SBC) will open up the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Tournament at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 21, against Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns (14-15, 10-6) earned the tourney’s No. 5 seed and enter the postseason on a league-best five-match winning streak.
Held at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas, the tournament features the top eight teams in the conference with an automatic berth in the 2019 NCAA Championship on the line. The winner of Thursday night’s opening match advances to the quarterfinals, where it will face fourth-seeded Troy (21-8, 10-6) at 5 p.m. on Friday.
A-State owns an all-time 49-18 lead in the series against Louisiana, but the Cajuns have claimed the last three meetings, including both this season. In its storied history, the Arkansas State volleyball program has claimed six Sun Belt tournament titles, with the last coming in 2015 when the Red Wolves also claimed the regular-season crown with an unblemished 16-0 league mark.
Texas State, the host of this week’s tournament, earned the tournament’s top seed after clinching the regular-season conference and West Division title. Coastal Carolina clinched the No. 2 seed by taking the East Division.
All matches will be streamed live on ESPN+ and live stats can be viewed at AStateStats.com.
2019 SUN BELT VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Schedule
Thursday, November 21
Match 1 - No. 8 Arkansas State vs. No. 5 Louisiana (ESPN+), 5 p.m.
Match 2 - No. 7 UTA vs. No. 6 Appalachian State (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 22
Match 3 - Match 1 Winner vs. No. 4 Troy (ESPN+), 5 p.m.
Match 4 - Match 2 Winner vs. No. 3 South Alabama (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 23
Match 5 - Match 3 Winner at No. 1 Texas State (ESPN+), 2:30 p.m.
Match 6 - Match 4 Winner vs. No. 2 Coastal Carolina (ESPN+), 5 p.m.
Sunday, November 24
Match 7 - Match 5 Winner vs. Match 6 Winner (ESPN+), 1 p.m.
All Times are Central and Subject to Change
Championship Seeds and Conference Records
1. Texas State (14-2)
2. Coastal Carolina (13-3)
3. South Alabama (11-5)
4. Troy (10-6)
5. Louisiana (10-6)
6. Appalachian State (9-7)
7. UTA (8-8)
8. Arkansas State (7-9)
