‘Bluff City Law’ takes on the Catholic Church in episode 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve learned throughout this season of “Bluff City Law” Strait and Associates aren’t afraid of how big their opponents may be. Monday’s episode pits the hometown team against the Catholic Church in one case.
While in another, a student wrestler asks for help in a cultural clash at his high school.
“If you come after my client then I'll come after the church but mark my words it will not be pretty,” Sydney Strait threatens in a tester clip of Monday’s “Bluff City Law” episode.
Monday on “Bluff City Law”, a priest comes to Elijah asking him to represent a teacher the priest just had to fire from a Catholic School.
“You fired someone and now you want me to try to sue your parish,” Elijah Straight asks.
“Ava and her husband tried for years to get pregnant. Nothing worked. That's when they turned to IVF to get pregnant,” the priest answers.
The episode explores the Diocese's stance against IVF which the school says gives it grounds to fire the teacher.
“Mr. Strait, you and I both know this is going to be a case about morality and you know we hold the high ground,” the Diocese says during a meeting with Strait and Associates.
While Elijah and Sydney fight for a teacher out of work, Anthony fights for Briana's nephew in a cultural clash at his high school.
The high school wrestler is being made to cut his dread locks to compete in the match. However, the teen had been competing with dread locks all season, until a certain referee came into the picture.
Are there exceptions to every rule? The team at Strait and Associates asks the big questions on tonight’s episode of “Bluff City Law.”
