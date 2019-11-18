Elderly woman’s driveway lights vandalized

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An elderly woman called Jonesboro police after she says someone pulled up her solar driveway lights, broke them, and then threw them in a nearby ditch.
The 76-year-old woman, who lives on Kitchen Court, told police that her neighbor saw them around 3:30 in the morning Saturday and that she noticed them on at 10 that morning also.
The woman told police she didn't know who would do this, but that a group of kids uses her yard as a cut-through to another home in the area.
The solar lights were valued at $42.
If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
