Elderly woman’s driveway lights vandalized
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 18, 2019 at 4:00 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 4:00 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An elderly woman called Jonesboro police after she says someone pulled up her solar driveway lights, broke them, and then threw them in a nearby ditch.

The 76-year-old woman, who lives on Kitchen Court, told police that her neighbor saw them around 3:30 in the morning Saturday and that she noticed them on at 10 that morning also.

The woman told police she didn't know who would do this, but that a group of kids uses her yard as a cut-through to another home in the area.

The solar lights were valued at $42.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

