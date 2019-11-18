GR8 Job: Students’ donation helps St. Jude kids battling cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to showing how much they care, some Region 8 students are the top of their class.
The Hillcrest High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently held its annual paper drive and set a new record.
According to a news release from the school, the club collected 3,800 rolls of paper towels, toilet paper, and boxes of tissues for the Ronald McDonald House of Memphis.
“We began with an impressive donation of 800 rolls,” said Addison Brannon, the school’s FBLA sponsor. “Thanks to teacher support and friendly competition we finished that last day with over 3,520 rolls of paper products.”
Tyler Roby’s science class collected the most donations.
But Brannon and students agreed, it was a community effort.
“Without such a caring community, FBLA would not be able to donate so much to this amazing organization,” said Maddie Doyle, a sophomore and FBLA member.
“I think it is a great cause to support and I’m glad I got the chance to contribute,” said Brylee Doyle, another sophomore member.
On Thursday, Nov. 14, the students loaded up the donated paper goods and headed to the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis.
The house provides free housing, meals and other necessities to families and children receiving cancer treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
After making their special delivery, the students were treated to Memphis bar-be-cue and trampoline dodgeball.
GR8 Job, kids.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.