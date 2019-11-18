Hotel dropbox full of money stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect was seen on security video taking a dropbox full of money Friday from the Lexington Suites.
According to a Jonesboro police report, the hotel clerk walked away briefly from the desk, and an unknown black male was seen on security video, taking the dropbox from behind the wall and then walking out quickly.
There was no description of the suspect listed in the report.
If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
