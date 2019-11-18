New Amazon fulfillment center coming to DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The second Amazon fulfillment center will now be located in DeSoto County creating approximately 500 full-time jobs in the area.
Amazon broke the news Monday morning saying the company plans to reach their customers quickly and hopes to better compete with their competition with this latest development.
The DeSoto County center will be located in Legacy Park in Olive Branch. According to Amazon, the Mississippi Development Authority along with the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working to assist in public road improvements in the surrounding area of the site.
This announcement comes less than a year after Amazon announced a fulfillment facility would be coming to Marshall County in December 2018. That center has created about 850 jobs over the past three years.
If you are interested in working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.
